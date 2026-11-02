Beyond Sun and Sea: Greece Bets on Its Kitchens to Win Tourists Year-Round - iefimerida.gr

Greece is betting that its farms, wineries and chefs can draw higher-spending visitors all year, as the country tries to move beyond the sun-and-sea model behind three straight record years for tourism.

The Tourism Ministry launched TAG Greece, short for Tradition, Agritourism and Gastronomy, on Oct. 29.

Funded by the European Union's recovery fund, it promotes Greek food under a single brand and connects visitors with wineries, olive mills, cheese dairies and breweries that are open to the public.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Our goal is to show international audiences a side of Greece that offers distinctive experiences and new reasons to visit in every season of the year," Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said.

The launch came days after the MICHELIN Guide added Thessaloniki and Santorini to its Greek selection for the first time.

The guide now nearly doubles its Greek coverage to 62 restaurants.

The stakes are high. Tourism makes up about 13% of Greece's economy. In 2025, Greece drew nearly 38 million visitors, who spent a record 23.6 billion euros.

The problem is that visitors cluster on a few islands in summer.

Santorini now limits cruise passengers to 8,000 a day.

There are also signs of strain. In August, arrivals rose 13.4% but spending per trip fell 6.5%.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Officials say food can help reverse that by bringing travelers to rural regions, in more months, for longer stays. Mrs. Kefalogianni called Greece's chefs the country's "hidden advantage."

A new international campaign, "Come closer to Greece," is backing the push.

By Lyto Misiakouli

