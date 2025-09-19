Bank of Greece revises GDP growth rate to 1.9% for 2026 - iefimerida.gr

The Bank of Greece (BoG) revised its forecast of a GDP rise for 2026 to 1.9%, following new macroeconomic forecasts published by the European Central Bank last week, in its periodic report on the Greek economy released Friday.

It also revised downward this year's forecast (2025), forecasting a growth rate of 2.2%. Following the 1.9% GDP rate in 2026, BoG foresees that the GDP rate will once again return to a 2.1% growth rate in 2027.

It should be recalled that in its Monetary Policy Report at the end of June, the central bank had forecast a growth rate of 2.3% for 2026, expecting the rate to retract slightly to 2.1% and remain at this latter level in 2027 as well.