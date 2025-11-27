From Bailouts to Blueprints: Berlin Looks to Athens for Reform Advice - iefimerida.gr

A decade after Berlin dictated harsh austerity measures to a near-bankrupt Athens, the dynamic has flipped, with German media hailing Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis as a "highly sought-after adviser" on economic and digital reform.

The German business daily Handelsblatt reported that Mr. Pierrakakis’ reception in Berlin this week marked a striking reversal of roles.

At a lecture hosted by the Hertie School, the minister was introduced with the admission: "Germany can learn a lot from Greece."

During his visit, Mr. Pierrakakis met with German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil to discuss the European Capital Markets Union and with Digital Transformation Minister Carsten Wulffberger. The talks focused on modernizing public administration, an area where Greece has surged ahead while Germany struggles with digitization.

"In Berlin, the Greek politician is not a supplicant, but a sought-after adviser," Handelsblatt noted.

Current economic data supports the shift.

The IMF projects Greek growth at 2% for 2025, compared to Germany’s stagnant 0.2%. While Mr. Klingbeil manages record borrowing, Mr. Pierrakakis is on track to deliver a budget surplus.

Despite the praise, Mr. Pierrakakis avoided triumphalism regarding Greece's recovery.

"I would not speak of a model, but of inspiration," Mr. Pierrakakis told the newspaper.

"What works in Baden-Württemberg does not necessarily work in the Peloponnese."

He highlighted the success of the gov.gr app, which now offers over 2,200 AI-powered public services.

When pressed on Germany’s current economic stagnation, Mr. Pierrakakis remained diplomatic, referencing the painful lessons of Greece's own crisis.

"The word ‘hubris’ is Greek," Mr. Pierrakakis said. "We do not want to give advice with a raised finger."