August holiday exodus under way as passenger traffic rises at Attica ports - iefimerida.gr

The August holiday exodus is under way, with passenger traffic increasing at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio as thousands of travellers depart for destinations across the Aegean and Cyclades.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, 23 ferry departures are scheduled from Piraeus on Sunday, with an estimated 34,441 passengers. A further 15 sailings are scheduled from Rafina, carrying an estimated 7,320 passengers, while 11 sailings are scheduled from Lavrio, with an estimated 3,167 passengers.

Traffic is also particularly heavy on routes to the Saronic Gulf islands. A total of 58 sailings are scheduled from Piraeus, including 34 by passenger hydrofoils and 24 by passenger car ferries, with estimated passenger traffic reaching 9,270.