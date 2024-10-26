Attempted armed robbery leaves teen injured in Kypseli, Athens - iefimerida.gr

An attempted armed robbery resulted in injuries to a minor in Kypseli, Athens on Friday.

According to police, at noon on Kefallinias Street, an unidentified assailant attacked a 17-year-old Afghan male with a knife, injuring him in the abdomen.

The suspect attempted to rob the teenager but failed when the victim resisted. The 17-year-old was taken to the Kypseli health center, where he received first aid.

A police investigation is underway to locate and arrest the perpetrator.