Athens Police Arrest 17 Drunk Drivers, Impound 665 Vehicles in Weeklong Crackdown - iefimerida.gr

Greek traffic police arrested 17 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and issued hundreds of citations during a targeted enforcement campaign across Attica between August 3 and 10, authorities said, though the violation rate remained low at just 0.72% of total checks conducted.

According to the Attica Traffic Police Directorate, officers conducted 19,764 breathalyzer tests during the week, recording 143 alcohol-related violations.

The 17 arrested drivers registered blood alcohol readings above 0.60 mg/l, the legal threshold in Greece.

Police also issued 6,421 additional citations for offenses including speeding, failure to wear a helmet, cellphone use while driving, running red lights and driving without a valid license.

As part of the crackdown, 665 vehicles were immobilized, 113 of which were towed away. Authorities confiscated 952 driving licenses and 340 vehicle registration permits during the operation.

The Traffic Police said enforcement efforts targeting drunk driving would continue at the same intensity in the coming weeks.