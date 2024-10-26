Athens Empties as Residents Flock to the Countryside for Autumn Getaway - iefimerida.gr

A mass exodus from Athens is underway as residents seize the opportunity for a weekend escape, lured by clear skies and pleasant weather.

This marks the first extended break for many since the summer holidays, and Athenians are eager to trade the city bustle for the tranquility of the countryside.

Major routes leading out of the capital are experiencing heavy traffic, particularly the Athens-Lamia and Athens-Corinth national highways. Ferry terminals at Piraeus port are also overflowing with travelers embarking on journeys to the islands and picturesque rural destinations.

Data from toll stations confirms a significant surge in vehicle traffic, reflecting a strong desire among Athenians to reconnect with nature and enjoy the last vestiges of warm weather before winter sets in.

As families and individuals alike flock to the countryside, local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure smooth traffic flow and adequate transportation services.

Travelers are advised to check traffic conditions and ferry schedules in advance to avoid delays and ensure a pleasant journey.

The weekend getaway offers a welcome opportunity for Athenians to recharge and reconnect with the natural beauty of their country.