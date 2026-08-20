Athens on Alert Over Possible Iran Strikes on U.S. Targets in Europe - iefimerida.gr

Greece is on heightened alert after reports that Iran has considered striking U.S. targets in Europe if tensions escalate under the Trump administration, with Cyprus and Bulgaria among the areas under review.

The Financial Times reported that Tehran has examined potential attacks on American assets on the continent in the event of a new spike in hostilities.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

In Athens, the information is being closely monitored, including for implications on the protection of key military infrastructure.

Sources around the Defence Ministry said there is currently no decision to change Greece’s force posture in the region. Greek F‑16s remain deployed in Cyprus, along with the frigate Nikiforos Fokas, as Athens maintains its existing presence on the island and continuously assesses security conditions.

Defence officials also said particular attention is being paid to Bulgaria.

If Sofia were to request assistance, the matter would be examined at the political level, and the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) could consider redeploying a Greek Patriot battery to Didymoteicho. That scenario has not been activated and would depend on a formal Bulgarian request and how the threat evolves.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Plans also include strengthening air and missile defences around Crete, particularly the Souda Bay base.

One option under discussion is moving the Patriot system currently on Karpathos to Crete to bolster protection.

Officials stressed these are contingency scenarios, not final decisions.

They reflect Athens’ effort to keep options open to protect Greek and allied assets and to provide support to partners if requested and if regional developments make it necessary.

By Antonis Telopoulos