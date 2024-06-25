Architect Alexandros Tombazis, Pioneer of Bioclimatic Design, dies - iefimerida.gr

Alexandros Tombazis, a renowned architect and trailblazer in bioclimatic design, has died at the age of 85.

His legacy leaves an indelible mark on the architectural landscape, both in Greece and beyond.

Born in India on April 10, 1939, to a distinguished family of shipowners hailing from the Greek island of Hydra, Tombazis embarked on a remarkable career that spanned decades.

After graduating from the National Technical University of Athens in 1962, he honed his skills alongside another Greek visionary, Constantinos Apostolou Doxiadis, before founding his own architecture firm in 1963.

Tombazis’s work transcended mere aesthetics; it delved into the intersection of energy and architecture.

The oil crisis of the 1970s served as a catalyst, propelling him to explore innovative principles of bioclimatic design and cutting-edge technologies.

His contributions extended beyond individual projects.

As a board member of the Hellenic Institute of Architecture and a member of the Society of Greek Architects, he actively shaped architectural discourse.

Additionally, he was associated with the Passive and Low Energy Architecture (PLEA) community, advocating for sustainable and energy-efficient building practices.

Tombazis’s diverse portfolio includes iconic structures such as the Archaeological Museum of Delphi, the Sanctuary of Fatima, and the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Portugal.

Closer to home, he played a pivotal role in the Navarino Dunes development at the Costa Navarino resort in the southwestern Peloponnese. His architectural imprint extends to residential complexes like the Difros and Dryades in the northern Athens suburbs of Halandri and Kifissia, respectively.

Notably, he also designed the Olympic Shooting Center, along with numerous country houses, corporate headquarters, hospitals, and factories.

Alexandros Tombazis’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of architects and shape the built environment for years to come.