Archaeologists Find Religious Artifacts at Ancient Amphipolis Acropolis - iefimerida.gr

 Archaeologists Find Religious Artifacts at Ancient Amphipolis Acropolis
Archaeologists Find Religious Artifacts at Ancient Amphipolis Acropolis

Ongoing excavations at the Acropolis of Amphipolis have uncovered artifacts suggesting a religious site dating to the 4th century B.C., archaeologists have announced.

Researchers focused on an area west of an Early Byzantine basilica, uncovering a rectangular structure with limestone walls.

Artifacts found at the site, including terracotta female figurines, seashells and animal bones, suggest a religious function.

Archaeologists believe the site may have been dedicated to a female deity, possibly Artemis Tauropolos.

A statue torso identified as Artemis was found in later deposits from the basilica.

Horse figurines and seashells, discovered in previous excavations, suggest worship practices associated with Artemis.

A terracotta head of Asclepius, the god of medicine, was also found, fitting within the religious context. Previous excavations uncovered marble statues of Artemis and Asclepius together.

A terracotta Pan figurine further indicates a polytheistic worship site.

Excavations at the Acropolis of Amphipolis are expected to provide further insights into the site's religious significance.

