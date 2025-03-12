Androulakis: We want a state that helps society, but ND wants to control it, not change it - iefimerida.gr

The tragedy at Tempi "revealed that we need a state that inspires and mobilizes its citizens, a state that is reliable and effective," PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis said on Wednesday.

Androulakis delivered the opening speech at a party event, 'For a reliable and effective state', charging that the government "is a system of rule that failed to manage 54 million euros in European funds to implement telemanagement - a system of rule responsible for the unmeritorious appointment of the station master, a system of rule that did not respect the victims of the tragedy themselves, resulting in the alteration and coverup of critical data, a fact which makes justice's work tougher."

He also criticized what he called the excuse of 'chronic problems' to cover up the responsibility of leading perpetrators of the tragedy, and underlined that "the personal responsibility of the prime minister is great." Without the reform of the state, no other reform in any public policy will be able to bring results, he added.

Among the demands PASOK-KINAL has, he said, is evaluating human resources and using transparent hiring policies; updating state functions and making them friendly to citizens, to improve their daily lives; and guaranteeing transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. 'This is the state we want, and this is what we demand," the main opposition leader said.

"We are not proposing a simple administrative reform. We demand a deep change in mentality. Of a state the does not work to lay obstacles, but to help society. New Democracy does not want to change the state. It wants to control it. We want a state that belongs to its citizens. Let us claim that together," he underlined.