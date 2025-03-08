Andros Crowned Top Greek Island for Walking by Condé Nast Traveler - iefimerida.gr

Andros, the verdant gem of the Cyclades, has been named the top Greek island for walking by the prestigious travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Renowned for its lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and well-maintained hiking trails, Andros has captured the attention of discerning travelers seeking an authentic and immersive island experience.

Condé Nast Traveler describes Andros as "multiple islands in one," praising its diverse offerings: green valleys, rugged landscapes, rushing streams, charming villages, and secluded beaches.

The island's captivating beauty extends beyond its natural wonders, with marble-paved streets in Chora, historic monasteries, cascading waterfalls, and exceptional tavernas adding to its allure.

"The beaches steal the show," the article declares, highlighting the island's varied coastal experiences, from tranquil sandy coves to dramatic sunset vistas and delectable seafood dining.

"International media continue to acknowledge the uniqueness and authenticity of our destination," said Nikos Moustakas, Andros' municipal councilor for Tourism.

"The trend for seeking special destinations is gaining more supporters, and our ongoing efforts to promote Andros abroad are paying off."

The municipality recently concluded a successful outreach program at the ITB Berlin 2025 tourism fair, connecting with journalists and bloggers from key European markets, including Germany, France, Austria, Scandinavia, and Italy.

Supported by specialized consultants, this initiative aims to solidify Andros's reputation as a year-round haven for nature enthusiasts and cultural explorers.

With its diverse attractions and growing international recognition, Andros is poised to welcome a new wave of travelers seeking an unforgettable escape in the heart of the Cyclades.