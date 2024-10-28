Ancient Layer Unearthed at Rodafnidia Site on Lesvos - iefimerida.gr

Archaeologists have uncovered the oldest layer of the Rodafnidia site near the Lisvori thermal springs on the Greek island of Lesvos.

The discovery, made during a six-week excavation concluding in October 2024, sheds further light on the earliest inhabitants of the Aegean archipelago.

"This year's excavation brought us immense joy as we uncovered the lowest layer, which is associated with torrential rain and the materials it carried down to Rodafnidia," stated Ms. Nena Galanidou, Professor of Prehistoric Archaeology at the University of Crete and head of the university's long-term research program at the site.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"We expected to find this layer much deeper, but a fissure brought it closer to the surface. This allows us to investigate it more extensively in the coming years. This layer is the oldest in the entire stratigraphic sequence of the Paleolithic site and contains the oldest findings."

Since 2012, excavations have revealed hundreds of Palaeolithic findings, including cutting tools, cores, and flakes, dating back between 1,700,000 and 200,000 years. These artefacts belong to the Acheulean technological tradition, similar to those found in Central Anatolia and Syro-Palestine.

The discovery of this ancient layer offers valuable insights into the Acheulean nomadic populations of Rodafnidia.

"These sites are few and invaluable for historical knowledge," explained Ms. Galanidou. "Rodafnidia and its surroundings deserve protection and should be designated as an archaeological site. Their promotion and inclusion in the network of prehistoric heritage would also boost the economy of western Lesvos."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

This year's excavation also included surface surveys that identified other ancient archaeological remnants in parts of the island with thermal springs. This finding supports the understanding that the earliest inhabitants of Lesvos were nomadic hunter-gatherers who relied on the island's resources.

The research team comprised undergraduate and postgraduate students, doctoral candidates, and postdoctoral researchers from the University of Crete, alongside archaeologists, geoscientists, and geoinformaticians from Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, the United States, and China.

"Together, they participated in a significant 'archaeological celebration' with a dual purpose: research and education," added Ms. Galanidou. "The revelation and interpretation of the secrets of the Lesvos land are both a local and global endeavour."

In a dedicated archaeological laboratory, the team utilized cutting-edge technologies to record, document, and study findings and sediment samples.

They employed 3D scanning of stone tools, automated mapping of excavation sites, and micromorphological analysis of sediments to gain a deeper understanding of the prehistoric environment and its inhabitants.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"We are working with cutting-edge technologies at Rodafnidia as part of a collaboration between the University of Crete and a team of researchers from Greek and international institutions," emphasized Ms. Galanidou.

"This combined field and laboratory work allows us to uncover and interpret the fascinating history of this ancient site."