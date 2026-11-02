Ancient Forest, Handmade Playground and River Myth: Three Fall Escapes Near Athens - iefimerida.gr

A forest turned to stone 7 million years ago has opened to the public on the island of Evia, one of three nature parks within three hours of Athens that suit families and groups with different tastes this fall.

Until recently, the petrified forest on Lesbos was the only one Greece had open to visitors.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The new Kerasia Petrified Forest Park in northern Evia displays fossilized oaks, laurels and conifers, preserved by a subtropical climate and intense volcanic activity.

The site covers about 3.5 to 4.5 acres and is divided into zones. Trails of varying difficulty lead to a viewpoint over the whole ancient ecosystem.

Kerasia village, a three-minute drive away, has a coffee shop and grocery serving Greek coffee and traditional spoon sweets.

Down the coast in Rovies, the Thalassaki tavern serves fresh seafood at the water's edge.

On Mount Oiti, a national park in central Greece, residents of Pavliani built an adventure park by hand.

At 1,000 meters (3,300 feet), near the springs of the Asopos River, it has hammocks, rope bridges, forest trails and even a replica of the Iron Throne from "Game of Thrones."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

A water-power museum at the entrance shows a watermill, a water-driven sawmill and a fulling mill once used to wash wool.

Visitors who prefer to relax can go straight to the village.

Litsa serves meat soup and braised veal, and Elatos serves grilled meatballs and lamb chops. The Katsimpa coffee house has mountain views, custard pie, tsipouro and omelets made with local sausage.

In Sinevro, in the Peloponnese region of Achaia, interior designer Martik Manikian built the Area Synest theme park around a local legend about fairies of the Krios River who turned into bird-headed creatures.

Peacocks, swans, squirrels and rabbits roam the grounds. Guests stay in nest-shaped guesthouses.

The park also has a gallery of Mr. Manikian's work, a farm, a vegetable garden and a restaurant serving traditional food.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

By Zoe Papafotiou