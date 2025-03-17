Albania elects new archbishop after Anastasios' death - iefimerida.gr

The Holy Synod elected Metropolitan Ioannis of Korçë as the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania, following the death of Archbishop Anastasios.

The Synod convened after a Divine Liturgy at the Resurrection Cathedral in Tirana.

In a brief address, Mr. Ioannis expressed humility and commitment to his new role. “I will respect the Holy Tradition and defend the rights of the Church with all my strength,” he said.

Born Fatmir Pelushi in 1956 in Korçë, Mr. Ioannis secretly studied Christianity during Albania’s atheist regime. He was baptized in secret and later joined an underground Christian group.

After the fall of communism, he studied theology in Boston and returned to Albania in 1994 to assist Archbishop Anastasios in rebuilding the Church. He served as a lecturer and dean of Albania’s Orthodox Theological Academy before being appointed Metropolitan of Korçë in 1998.

His enthronement ceremony is scheduled for March 29.