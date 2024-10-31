AKTOR Group unveils ambitious €2 billion investment strategy - iefimerida.gr

AKTOR Group, a leading Greek construction and development firm, announced a major investment plan on Wednesday, totaling €2 billion.

The funds will be used to fuel expansion into new business sectors, with a strong focus on renewable energy and real estate acquisitions.

Chairman and CEO Alexandros Exarchou revealed the strategy during a meeting with analysts, highlighting the company's commitment to both short-term gains and long-term sustainable growth.

"We are acquiring renewable energy assets that come with tariffs and grid connection terms," saidMr. Exarchou, emphasizing the company's strategic approach to securing profitable and operational renewable energy projects.

In the real estate sector, AKTOR has already acquired 56 properties generating €40 million in annual EBITDA.

This portfolio is set to expand further, with €582 million allocated for acquisitions from Prodea Investments. Mr. Exarchou confirmed the company's ongoing pursuit of "prime properties," signaling a dynamic approach to real estate investment.

Romania has been identified as a key market for AKTOR's expansion, with expectations of a significant increase in the group's project backlog within the next few years. While immediate expansion into other countries is not on the agenda, Mr. Exarchou indicated that international growth remains a possibility for the future.

To enhance operational efficiency and project management, AKTOR is implementing SAP and Primavera systems. This integration will enable the company to "precisely manage costs, timelines, required personnel, and materials for each project," said Mr. Exarchou.

This ambitious investment plan marks a significant step for AKTOR Group, positioning it for growth and diversification in key sectors. By combining strategic acquisitions with technological advancements,