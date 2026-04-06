 AIA: Passenger traffic up 8.1% in the first quarter, reaching 6.28 million travellers - iefimerida.gr
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AIA: Passenger traffic up 8.1% in the first quarter, reaching 6.28 million travellers

Το αεροδρόμιο Ελ. Βενιζέλος
Credits: Eurokinissi
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) in March 2026, despite the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, reached 2.31 million, an increase of 3.8% compared to 2025.

The announcement from AIA indicated that while passenger traffic growth had slowed in comparison to the preceding two months, it was still 4.8% higher than the levels recorded in 2025 for domestic passenger traffic, and 3.4% higher for international traffic.

Overall, during the first three months of 2026, airport traffic reached 6.28 million passengers, marking an increase of 8.1%. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, increased by 7.1% and 8.5%, respectively.

The number of flights at AIA during the first three months of 2026 totalled 54,181, representing a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2025. In terms of flight categories, domestic flights increased by 5.9%, while international flights saw a rise of 7.6%.

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