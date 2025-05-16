ADEDY declares nationwide work stoppage on June 6 over trial on reinstitution of 13th and 14th salaries - iefimerida.gr

The general assembly of the civil servants union federation (ADEDY), on the occasion of the trial for the reinstitution of the 13th and 14th salaries in the public sector, which is being held at the Council of State on 6 June 2025, declares a nationwide work stoppage, from the beginning of working hours until 11:00 am.

It calls on public sector workers to attend the protest rally, which will take place outside the Council of State at 9:30 am.

According to a statement, secondary school teachers and administrative employees of the Ministry of Education involved in the national examinations, as well as all judicial employees, are exempt from the work stoppage.