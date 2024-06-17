British actor Stephen Fry likens Parthenon Marbles removal to Nazi Theft - iefimerida.gr

In a bold comparison, popular British actor Stephen Fry has likened the removal of the Parthenon Marbles to the theft of France’s Triumphal Arch by the Germans during World War II.

The esteemed actor and comedian believes that it would be “noble” for the British Museum to return the ancient sculptures to their original home.

Mr.Fry made the remarks on the Australian TV show “Stuff the British Stole,” which airs on ABC Monday evenings, as reported by The Guardian.

Speaking with host Marc Fennell, Mr. Fry argued that even if there was “the most meticulously written document” allowing British Lord Elgin to remove the Parthenon marbles from the ancient temple in 1802, “it’s like saying ‘Well, Germany claims it should have the Triumphal Arch and here’s the document to prove it.’”

“But,” he added, dismantling the British claim of a firman for the sculptures’ possession, “the Nazis were an occupying force. What right did they have to give away parts of France? They weren’t theirs to give.”

Over the past decade, Mr. Fry has campaigned for the return of the 2,500-year-old sculptures to Greece.

In 2023, he stated that their removal is akin to “taking the Eiffel Tower from Paris or Stonehenge from Salisbury,” and earlier in 2012, he suggested that the United Kingdom use the 2012 London Olympics to “right a great wrong.”

“Wouldn’t Britain appear noble if it did that?” he pondered.