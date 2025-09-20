Acropolis Museum to Offer Free Admission for European Heritage Days - iefimerida.gr

The Acropolis Museum will offer free public admission and special guided tours on Sunday, Sept. 28, as part of its celebration of the 2025 European Heritage Days.

The museum's program, titled “The Erechtheion and the Acropolis Museum," will focus on the unique architecture of the ancient Erechtheion temple on the Acropolis and the modern museum designed to house its treasures.

Two 70-minute guided tours will be offered, one in English at 10 a.m. and one in Greek at 1 p.m. Participation is limited, and online registration is required.

Following the tours, the museum will be open to all visitors with free admission to its exhibition areas from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.