Fake Tears, Real Theft: Greek Police Dismantle €600,000 Phone Scam Targeting the Elderly - iefimerida.gr

Greek authorities have busted a Bulgaria-based criminal syndicate that ruthlessly extorted more than €600,000 from elderly residents across northern Greece by faking horrific family emergencies.



Announcing the breakthrough, police confirmed that the international network successfully carried out 41 targeted frauds across Thessaloniki and Halkidiki in northern Greece between September 2021 and August 2023.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Investigators from the Northern Greece Organized Crime Unit have identified a 48-year-old foreign national as a central operative in the scheme.

Police Chief Ioannis Papageorgiou detailed the sophisticated operation during a press briefing. "These predators systematically preyed on the deepest fears of our most vulnerable citizens," Mr. Papageorgiou said.

The scammers employed a cruel, high-pressure playbook

Operatives phoned elderly victims posing as trauma surgeons or police officers, falsely claiming a loved one was involved in a fatal collision or required urgent, life-saving medical treatment to avoid legal prosecution.

To maximize the panic, accomplices frequently wailed in the background, mimicking the severely injured relative begging for help.

Once the terrified victims capitulated to the demands, the syndicate quickly dispatched local couriers to collect cash and jewelry directly from their doorsteps or prearranged drop sites.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

While the group successfully netted €611,345 over the two-year spree, investigators revealed the syndicate unsuccessfully attempted to extract an additional €883,100 before the network was compromised.

Mr. Papageorgiou confirmed that the cross-border investigation remains highly active as Greek authorities coordinate with European counterparts to hunt down the remaining leadership operating out of Bulgaria.