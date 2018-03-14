Οταν ο Στίβεν Χόκινγκ τραγούδησε Monty Python

Ο Στίβεν Χόκινγκ συνεργάστηκε με την ομάδα των Monty Python πριν τρία χρόνια, περίπου, τραγουδώντας το διάσημο κομμάτι Galaxy Song με την... ρομποτική φωνή του.

Το κομμάτι που πρωτοακούστηκε για πρώτη φορά στην ταινία των Monty Python Το Νόημα της Ζωής του 1983 είναι βέβαια πάντα επίκαιρο όμως το 2015 πέρασε στη στρατόσφαιρα με τη συμμετοχή του επιστήμονα που γεννήθηκε ανήμερα της επετείου θανάτου του Νεύτωνα και πέθανε ανήμερα της επετείου γενεθλίων του Άινσταιν.

Για τις ανάγκες των τελευταίων ζωντανών εμφανίσεων τους στη θεατρική σκηνή του Λονδίνου οι Monty Python ζήτησαν από τον Χόκινγκ να συμμετέχει σε ένα γύρισμα. Σε αυτό ο μουσικός Μπράιαν Κοξ επισημαίνει τις επιστημονικές ανακρίβειες του τραγουδιού μέχρι που ο Στίβεν Χόκινγκ τον πατάει με την αναπηρική του πολυθρόνα και απογειώνεται στο διάστημα τραγουδώντας το Galaxy Song.

Whenever life gets you down, Mrs. Brown,

And things seem hard or tough,

And people are stupid, obnoxious or daft,

And you feel that you've had quite eno-o-o-o-o-ough,

Just remember that you're standing on a planet that's evolving

And revolving at 900 miles an hour.

It's orbiting at 19 miles a second, so it's reckoned,

The sun that is the source of all our power.

Now the sun, and you and me, and all the stars that we can see,

Are moving at a million miles a day,

In the outer spiral arm, at 40,000 miles an hour,

Of a galaxy we call the Milky Way.

Our galaxy itself contains a hundred billion stars;

It's a hundred thousand light-years side to side;

It bulges in the middle sixteen thousand light-years thick,

But out by us it's just three thousand light-years wide.

We're thirty thousand light-years from Galactic Central Point,

We go 'round every two hundred million years;

And our galaxy itself is one of millions of billions

In this amazing and expanding universe.

Our universe itself keeps on expanding and expanding,

In all of the directions it can whiz;

As fast as it can go, at the speed of light, you know,

Twelve million miles a minute and that's the fastest speed there is.

So remember, when you're feeling very small and insecure,

How amazingly unlikely is your birth;

And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere out in space,

'Cause there's bugger all down here on Earth!