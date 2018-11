Ενδιάμεσες Εκλογές ΗΠΑ: Οι Ρεπουμπλικανοί διατηρούν τον έλεγχο της Γερουσίας -Λεπτό προς λεπτό τα αποτελέσματα [εικόνες]

BREAKING: Poll hours have been extended in Gwinnett County! 🚨

Annistown Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 9:25pm

Anderson-Livsey Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:30pm

Harbins Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:14pm

— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) 6 Νοεμβρίου 2018