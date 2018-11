Αυτή τη φωτό με τα παιδιά του και τα τρία εγγόνια του έχει ο πρίγκιπας Κάρολος στο σπίτι του [εικόνα]

Tomorrow The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall arrive in The Gambia for the start of the Royal visit to West Africa.

Listen to The Prince speak about how much he is looking forward to #RoyalVisitTheGambia, #RoyalVisitGhana and #RoyalVisitNigeria. pic.twitter.com/Vr6cxco5z1

— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 30, 2018