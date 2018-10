Mirror: 5 άνθρωποι επέβαιναν στο ελικόπτερο του ιδιοκτήτη της Λέστερ -Και η κόρη του [εικόνα & βίντεο]

BREAKING: Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the the helicopter which crashed outside the stadium.

The owner's daughter, two pilots and an unidentified fifth person were also on board.

For more on the story: https://t.co/1yjDmmRTBC pic.twitter.com/z3eHCR8H7y

— Sky News (@SkyNews) 28 Οκτωβρίου 2018