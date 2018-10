Η Μέγκαν ανέβασε την πρώτη της επίσημη φωτογραφία στο Twitter – Δείχνει πόσο περήφανη είναι [εικόνα]

Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018

The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/XAck2r3wf4

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018