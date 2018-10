Παραλήρημα συμβούλου Ερντογάν: Θα καταστρέψουμε την Ελλάδα σε 4 ώρες

#Greece will totally end up in a catastrophe within three to four hours if it wages a war against #Turkey, claims Turkish president chief aide Yigit Bulut who says Greek was provoked by major powers to attack on Turkey, citing frigate intercept incident in Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/Q6NZlJngDA

— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) 26 Οκτωβρίου 2018