Δολοφονία Κασόγκι: Διπλωματικό αυτοκίνητο της Σ. Αραβίας βρέθηκε εγκαταλειμμένο σε υπόγειο πάρκινγκ [εικόνες & βίντεο]

BREAKING — Turkish police finds a car belonging to the Saudi consulate and bearing diplomatic plates in a private parking lot in Istanbul's Sultangazi district, where it had been parked for several days after Jamal Khashoggi's disappearancehttps://t.co/pGTt6Z1LzI pic.twitter.com/TMimeFvSxP

— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) October 22, 2018