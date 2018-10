The Embassy of Canada will be closed to the public on Monday, October 22, 2018.

For consular assistance on Monday, please call 210-727-3400 during regular working hours.

We are grateful to the #Greek authorities for their support during this morning's incident of vandalism. pic.twitter.com/XzvnO8zsnF

— Canada in Greece (@CanadaGreece) 21 Οκτωβρίου 2018