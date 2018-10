Γιατί δεν καταδικάζει ο Τραμπ τη Σαουδική Αραβία -Είναι πολλά τα λεφτά

#BREAKING: Invoking the Global Magnitsky Act w/ @SenBobCorker, requiring POTUS to determine if the Saudi gov’t was responsible for gross human rights violations against #JamalKhashoggi. Under this law, if the White House finds Saudi Arabia responsible, they MUST impose sanctions pic.twitter.com/hnUDECXwhK

— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 10, 2018