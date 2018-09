Δεν μπορεί να ξεπεράσει τον χαμό του Αντονι Μπουρντέν –Τι έκανε όταν έμαθε πως αυτοκτόνησε [εικόνες]

Im so angry this morning. Life is fucking hard and crazy and Tony I love you. Im wearing your boots that I never wore because they were yours, and going to work. Everyone should hug some extra people today. My heart is heavy. https://t.co/2lFmz1UvWK pic.twitter.com/62Qcjwo33f

— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018