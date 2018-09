Ο Μπενουά Αμόν «βλέπει» τον Βαρουφάκη πρόεδρο της Κομισιόν: Eξαιρετικός διάδοχος του Γιούνκερ

@benoithamon speaking of @yanisvaroufakis : "He woud be an excellent candidate for President of the European Commission. He has faced up to the Troika, the Council, the ECB... He has lived the consequences of the austerity machine. He would make an excellent successor to Juncker" pic.twitter.com/vzWOuBVAMD

— DiEM25 Français (@DiEM25_FR) September 15, 2018