Κατακραυγή -και από celebrities- για Αμερικανίδα κυνηγό που πόζαρε με νεκρή λεοπάρδαλη [εικόνα]

TF is she pointing up to? Some old white boy god imagined hovering in the South African sky whispering: “Tess Thompson Talley, these poor people long for you to fly over to them and slaughter an aged giraffe on their behalf, my disciple. Self-obsessed lunatic colonizer. #TFOOH pic.twitter.com/Fgo5APxzGL

— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) 4 Ιουλίου 2018