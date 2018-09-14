Οι πιο διάσημοι Αγγελοι της Victoria's Secret στο ωραιότερο καλλιτεχνικό γυμνό [εικόνες]

Το νέο του λεύκωμα με τον τίτλο «Angels» παρουσίασε ο φωτογράφος Russell James. Και όπου Angels εννοεί τα πιο γνωστά αγγελάκια της Victoria's Secret.
Ανάμεσά τους η Μπεχάτι Πρίνσλο, η Λίλι Αλντρίτζ, η Ζιζέλ, η Αντριάνα Λίμα, η Ριάνα, η Αλεσάντρα Αμπρόζιο. Ολες τους έβγαλαν τα ρούχα τους και πόζαραν αισθησιακά για το λεύκωμα του φωτογράφου.
Σε δηλώσεις του στα social media και στους δημοσιογράφους ο φωτογράφος αποκάλυψε πως δούλευε επί τέσσερα χρόνια το λεύκωμά του και πως θα το κυκλοφορήσει σε περιορισμένα αντίτυπα.
Gigi & Bella Hadid for Angels Fine Art Collection 💞 -📸 by: Russell James @gigihadid @bellahadid @russelljames #AngelsFineArtCollection #GigiHadid #BellaHadid #gigiandbella #hadidsisters #angelsisters #Gigi #Bella #GiForce #BabyBells #VSModels #victoriassecret #angelsbyvictoriassecret #art #photography #blackandwhite #VSFS #vsfs2018 #Beautiful #imgmodels #imgworlwide #YolandaHadid #Model #SuperModel #Photoshoot #Vogue #VoguetStyle #VogueEtStyle
Honored that the last shoot of my new fine-art project was with my great buddy @marthahunt. Thanks MH for giving this 4 year project such an awesome finale. #comingsoon #angelsfineartcollection #2018. @deannahaganmua @brianbuenaventura
Sad to leave Berlin behind (pun intended) www.russelljames.com THANKS Camera Work for a wonderful gala opening night and SPECIAL thanks @sarasampaio for being a most extraordinary guest of honor at Angels European opening. NYC bound... #AngelsFineArtCollection
Only 3 days until 'Angels' exhibit opens in Berlin for 6 weeks. www.russelljames.com. I look forward to being at the Angels Book signing at 11am On Saturday @ Camera Work Gallery. Hit the link on my profile for full info on times and places. #AngelsFineArtCollection
@behatiprinsloo - Love you @russelljames congratulations on your #angelsfineartcollection 🦋
Big congrats to @russelljames for the launch of his wonderful project #angelsfineartcollection during #NYFW last night. Every single model that is featured is absolutely stunning, but they all have the very same body type. They look the same... I just want to highlight that women with some more, or a lot more curves, are beautiful for fine art as well. Hips, butt and boobs, also muscles, are indications of a healthy fertile woman and I personally think that should also be recognized in the powerful industry of fashion. So here is a shout out to all the women out there no matter size, height, weight, color, age - YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL! ❤️ (Check out @emrata work - making a difference🙌 with her brand @inamorataswim ) #variety #woman #womenempowerment #beautiful #bodypositive #angel #mybody
The last 4 years I have worked every spare moment I have had in a project if passion I call ‘Angels Collectors Edition’. It’s quite surreal that tomorrow I will finally be previewing my first true Limited Edition Collectors Book and new fine art collection. The book will only ever be 1000 Limited Editions and 200 ‘art’ editions. The art collection already has requests to tour the world. I’m so grateful to everyone who made this possible. And most especially and of course, to all the amazing women who have collaborated with me to create this most humbling collection - Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Alexina Graham, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Carolyn Murphy, Catherine McNeil, Chelsea Salmon, Cindy Crawford, Constance Jablonski, Elaine Irwin, Elena Matei, Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid, Gizele Oliveira, Hailey Baldwin, Heidi Klum, Hilary Rhoda, Isabeli Fontana, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Julia Stegner, Kendall Jenner, Lais Ribeiro, Lily Aldridge, Lily Donaldson, Magdalena Frackowiak, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Toni Garrn, Vita Sidorkina As my co-host for tomorrow @cindycrawford points out in her foreword for the book, there is a whole lot of shared trust in these pages. I look forward to the premiere tomorrow night and sharing more with everyone soon. www.angelsbyrusselljames.com #angelsfineartcollection
Kendall by @russelljames for new book #angelsfineartcollection #kennythemodel #kendalljenner
In September 2014 I published ‘Angels’, a coffee table book and fine-art gallery collection that featured many of the most amazing people I have had the good fortune to work with. I started work on the next evolution of ‘Angels’ the day after the launch. Three years later I am excited that 2018 will be the year I release the limited edition series. The collaborations on this journey have been extraordinary and I thank everyone involved for their patience. I’ll keep you posted as we get closer. #angelsfineartcollection @marloeshorst www.studiorusselljames.com
Congrats to @urbanzen and @donnakaranthewoman for the cool collaboration with @parsonsschoolofdesign and @badgalriri in creating scholarships. Education is everything. This photograph came about after #DonnaKaran said to me 'Let's find better ways to use the tobacco leaves'. #angelsfineartcollection
#EzRepost @russelljames with @ezrepostapp Happy birthday @marloeshorst ! I know I'm a day belated. Story of my life. And notice how strategically I dropped that little star! Such an honor to have you in the original #angelsfineartcollection of 2014. Hope you have a great birthday week 🎉
regram @nomadrj (Link in my bio for the full collection) This #fbf is a few days away from the one-year anniversary of the opening of #AngelsFineArtCollection that went on exhibition in NYC for the first time ever September 2014. Featured in the Angels Book and in my first ever solo exhibition in Berlin 2008 is this photograph of one of the worlds most stunning beauties of all time - @evaherzigova. I shot this in the year 2000 and Eva has the rare distinction of being as much a super-model then as she is today, being featured this month on Vogue covers and stories around the world. This shot was taken on Pink Sands Beach on Harbor Island in The Bahamas. The beach earned its name because of the fine pink coral particles that are mixed in with the pristine white sand. At sunrise and sunset the entire beach glows pink and reflects in the bluest of water - it's an astonishing canvas. So adding Eva to a scene like this could only be a home run, if I messed up this shot up then I should have had my camera revoked on the spot. #AngelsFineArtCollection now travels the world. I am humbled beyond words every time I see the collection open in a new city or gallery. All proceeds due to me from Angels (or in fact any of my fine art works) are 100% contributed to @nomadtwoworlds, a socially conscious business I dreamed of in 2001 and that was officially founded in 2012. Nomad Two Worlds collaborates with marginalized communities around the world. It also contributes to The Nomad Two Worlds Foundation that has given amazing opportunities to people who may have been unfairly overlooked otherwise. So Eva - thank you for being such an incredible creative partner over the years and for still rocking it out for us all today. This photograph you allowed me to take those years ago has inspired me to create so many more since. To call you an iconic figure of our times would be understating it. A great weekend to all. http://russelljames.com/fine-art-photography/angels
regram @nomadrj It was a year ago today I received the first 'Angels' book from the publisher. I had no idea that the images in the book would become a fine-art collection of high demand on an almost permanent global tour. Countries are due to host the collection through 2016! And growing! Those who know me also know of my passion for @nomadtwoworlds, a socially conscious business founded on the core value of creating partnerships with marginalized communities. And 'Angels' is playing its part. ALL proceeds (100%!) from Angels due to me go directly to Nomad Two Worlds. I am very proud of how the amazing CEO of Nomad, @joycenomad has lead this very special socially responsible business by building brands like @rawspiritfragrances, funding the Nomad Two Worlds Foundation that gives opportunities to extraordinary people who otherwise would have been overlooked, evolved collaborative art projects like #seminolespirit and other collections that have reconciliation and 'moving forward together' at the center of their message. So to @doutzen and the other amazing people who trusted and partnered with me in 'Angels' I just want you to know that you didn't get cold for nothing. There are many people far less fortunate than us who have had opportunities they never would have dreamed of because of you all. I'm eternally grateful. A great weekend to all. http://russelljames.com/fine-art-photography/angels #AngelsFineArtCollection
