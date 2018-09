Βοστόνη: Δέκα τραυματίες από τις εκρήξεις σε αγωγούς φυσικού αερίου [βίντεο]

DESTRUCTIVE BLASTS: A series of natural gas explosions rocked several towns north of Boston including Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. At least 6 people are injured & close to 40 homes caught fire. Authorities blame the blasts on over-pressurized gas lines. #DEVELOPING pic.twitter.com/76wrvmId9U

— Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) 14 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018