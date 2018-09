Ο Ντομινίκ Ουίλκινς θυμάται ακόμη την πρώτη του προπόνηση με τον Παναθηναϊκό: Ανατριχίλα και ενθουσιασμός

I vividly remember the day I arrived to play for Panathinakos; butterflies, chills and excitement. My first practice was before 15,000 fans screaming and cheering for me! Thanks for the special moments and what a great feeling winning the first Euro Championship and Greek Cup! ☘ https://t.co/LwTuxt8TcK

— Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) September 7, 2018