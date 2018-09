Μουσουλμάνα με χιτζάμπ για πρώτη φορά στα βρετανικά καλλιστεία [εικόνες & βίντεο]

Sara Iftekhar will become the first woman to wear a Hijab in the Miss England finals competition scheduled for Tuesday. #saraIftekhar #missengland2018 #beautypageant #beautiful #hijabfashion #finals #doyourthing #instadaily #instapic #senhoramagazine #womenempowerment

A post shared by Senhora Magazine (@senhoramagazine) on Sep 2, 2018 at 6:35am PDT