Συνάντηση του Μπουτάρη με τον πρέσβη των ΗΠΑ ενόψει της ΔΕΘ

Always appreciate my conversations with #Thessaloniki Mayor @BoutarisIoannis. I thanked him & the City of Thessaloniki for the support to make @USATIF_2018 a success for the U.S. and Greece. CG Greg Pfleger will be a great partner for the city. pic.twitter.com/b5jj6UOG3x

— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) 29 Αυγούστου 2018