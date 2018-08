Ο διευθυντής των Financial Times «αδειάζει» τον Τουσκ: Η Ελλάδα δεν θα αποπληρώσει ποτέ το βουνό χρέους

Greece will never repay its mountain of debt. This is more extend and pretend to cover up for European banks who lent irresponsibly. Greece may have been “corrupt to the bone” (ex PM A Papandreou), but Greeks did not deserve this treatment. Explains (partly) why EU so unpopular https://t.co/Czxh3s5woU

— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) August 20, 2018