Ο πρώην φωτογράφος του Ομπάμα τρολάρει ξανά τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ [εικόνες]

President Obama with his national security team in the JFK Conference room within the Situation Room complex. (This unscheduled meeting was held on a weekend, which is why some participants are dressed casually.). There are two other smaller conference rooms within the Situation Room. Telephones and other communication devices were not allowed in any of the three rooms. Just saying. #throwshadethenvote

