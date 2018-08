Τουρκία: Αποφυλακίστηκε ο επικεφαλής της Διεθνούς Αμνηστίας στη χώρα

No words to describe our joy. It’s been over a year of campaigning and struggle. More than a million of us joined our voices to #FreeTaner! Taner is finally free with his family. THANK YOU https://t.co/fB1ULLdO9w @amnesty pic.twitter.com/7tt5GsIQBT

— Fotis Filippou (@Fotis_Filippou) 15 Αυγούστου 2018