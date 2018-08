Κυνηγός θησαυρών λέει ότι βρήκε εξωγήινο διαστημόπλοιο στο Τρίγωνο των Βερμούδων [εικόνες & βίντεο]

One of my favorite photos, we were in the Smithsonian Air and Space museum waiting in line to take a picture in front of the capsule that Gordo flew in 1963’s Mercury 9 mission. No one knew including the guy who took the picture or the others waiting behind us that he was The “Gordon Cooper”

A post shared by Darrell miklos (@darrellmiklos) on Jul 28, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT