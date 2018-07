Φονικός σεισμός 6,4 Ρίχτερ στην Ινδονησία -Τουλάχιστον 10 νεκροί [εικόνες & βίντεο]

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Indonesian island of Lombok.

Just 30 Minutes Later a Magnitude 5.5 Aftershock strikes Bali, Indonesia.

Indonesia’s Disaster Response Agency Says at Least 10 Have Been Killed.

Sending Prayers. 🙏#Earthquake #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/YLTeKJsz6B

— ~Marietta️ (@MariettaPosts) 29 Ιουλίου 2018