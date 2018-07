Μουντιάλ 2018: Ο Ντεσάμπ έγραψε Ιστορία -Το κατέκτησε ως παίκτης και ως προπονητής

Only three managers have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager:

1958 & 1970: Mario Zagallo

1974 & 1990: Franz Beckenbauer

1998 & 2018: Didier Deschamps

