Η Σουηδέζα πιλότος που τρελαίνει το Instagram -Παράτησε την κομμωτική για να πετάει [εικόνες]

🙌🏻💚the love for mother nature. Had a few minutes at the beach this morning before going to the simulator. I sat and looked at all the stones. All different, all beautiful. I felt so alive, looking at the sea, feeling the breeze in my face, the warmth from the sphere of hot plasma we call the sun, trying to avoid the seagulls who tried to poop in my hair. I felt so blessed for everything and everyone I have in my life! Life is beautiful!

A post shared by Sara Johansson (@johsara) on Jun 26, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT