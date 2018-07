Αεροσκάφη της RAF πλημμύρισαν τον ουρανό του Λονδίνου [εντυπωσιακές εικόνες & βίντεο]

In two hours time, we'll be proud to watch our aircraft, from old to new, fly over #BuckinghamPalace and central #London.

Also if anyone has any photos or Videos please do tag us and we will credit you.@RoyalAirForce#RIN #Navigation #RAF100 #RAF100Flypast #flypast #London pic.twitter.com/8PDOO0Xu0U

— Royal Institute of Navigation (@at_RIN) July 10, 2018