Εκλογές στην Τουρκία: Θρίαμβος Ερντογάν από τον πρώτο γύρο -Παίρνει και τη Βουλή -Live

#TurkeyElection: Dramatic difference in the 1st results reported by state run Anadolu agency and the network of independent monitors. One puts Mr Erdogan’s votes at 58%, the latter says it’s at 48%. What is the final outcome going to be? Turkey awaits w/ stomachs in knots https://t.co/EjlFZUqQDC

— Selin Girit (@selingirit) 24 June 2018