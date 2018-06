Σάλος με tweet του Πίτερ Φόντα: Ο Μπάιρον Τραμπ να μπει σε κελί με παιδεραστές

I didn’t think it was possible but @iamfonda found a way to be as disgusting as his sister Jane was when she stood with the enemy in Vietnam.

Doesn’t get more vile than wishing for a young boy to be raped by pedophiles.

There’s a special place in hell...

Cc: @SonyPictures

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 20 June 2018