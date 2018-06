Ο Τζέιμι Ολιβερ αποκαλύπτει πώς ξεπέρασε το σοκ με τη... χρεοκοπία των εστιατορίων του [εικόνες]

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @anthonybourdain has just died he really broke the mould, pushed the The culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer....he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced.....rest in peace chef ‍ thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx

