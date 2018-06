Στη Μοσούλη η Αντζελίνα Τζολί -Με αλεξίσφαιρο γιλέκο περπατά στην κατεστραμμένη πόλη [βίντεο]

"I met parents whose 17-year-old daughter lost her legs in a mortar-strike. When they carried her to get medical treatment they were turned away, and she bled to death."

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie met Mohamed and his family in West Mosul, Iraq.

https://t.co/s22hAmQT0b pic.twitter.com/zFafPvfRmq

— UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 16, 2018